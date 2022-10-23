It looks like we will get a full dry race in Sepang. Conditons are similar to that of qualifying yesterday.
Malaysian MotoGP - Can Francesco Bagnaia clinch the title? - LIVE UPDATES
A crucial race in the 2022 MotoGP title fight sees series leader Francesco Bagnaia start from ninth, while Aleix Espargaro is tenth and main challenger Fabio Quartararo 12th.
Johann Zarco dominated morning warm-up after finishing six tenths clear of Marc Marquez, who produced a brilliant Q2 effort to secure his second conesutive front row start.
This fastest was Marquez’s brother Alex, with Miguel Oliveira and winner last time out at Phillip Island, Alex Rins, in fifth.
Crash.net will bring you the latest news and updates throughout race day at Sepang.
Good morning and welcome to race day at Sepang. Up next is the MotoGP race which could see Francesco Bagnaia win the title. We're 25 minutes away from lights out. Stay tuned for all the live updates throughout the race.