Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: New 2022 World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|258
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|235
|(-23)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|212
|(-46)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|211
|(-47)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|189
|(-69)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|168
|(-90)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|166
|(-92)
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|148
|(-110)
|9
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|138
|(-120)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-122)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-136)
|12
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|113
|(-145)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-147)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|106
|(-152)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-181)
|16
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|56
|(-202)
|17
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-208)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-212)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-222)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-235)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-243)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-246)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|24
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-248)
|25
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-256)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
The 2022 MotoGP World Championship has been reduced to a two-rider battle, overwhelmingly in favour of Francesco Bagnaia, after the Ducati star's victory in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.
Third place for Fabio Quartararo at least kept his mathematical title hopes alive, while Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini are now out of contention but in a close fight for third.
