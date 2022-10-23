Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: New 2022 World Championship standings

23 Oct 2022
Francesco Bagnaia MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October

New World Championship standings after the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship has been reduced to a two-rider battle, overwhelmingly in favour of Francesco Bagnaia, after the Ducati star's victory in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.

Third place for Fabio Quartararo at least kept his mathematical title hopes alive, while Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini are now out of contention but in a close fight for third.

