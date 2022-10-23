Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 258 2 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 235 (-23) 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 212 (-46) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 211 (-47) 5 = Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 189 (-69) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 168 (-90) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 166 (-92) 8 = Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 148 (-110) 9 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 138 (-120) 10 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 136 (-122) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 122 (-136) 12 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 113 (-145) 13 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 111 (-147) 14 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 106 (-152) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-181) 16 = Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 56 (-202) 17 = Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-208) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-212) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 36 (-222) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-235) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-243) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 12 (-246) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 10 (-248) 24 ^1 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 10 (-248) 25 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 10 (-248) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-256)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship has been reduced to a two-rider battle, overwhelmingly in favour of Francesco Bagnaia, after the Ducati star's victory in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.

Third place for Fabio Quartararo at least kept his mathematical title hopes alive, while Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini are now out of contention but in a close fight for third.