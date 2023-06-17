Sachsenring Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
As it Happened: Martin takes Sprint race win at the Sachsenring!
Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the German Grand Prix weekend looking for a trilogy of wins, but with no previous wins at the Sachsenring to his credit.
Those recent honours have almost all gone to ‘King of the Ring’ Marc Marquez, who has a supreme track record in Germany, having won his last eleven visits to the track, with eight of those victories coming in MotoGP and seven from pole position.
2022 saw Fabio Quartararo come away with the win, the last time he won a race. Current form sees him unlikely to repeat that - he holds a best of third in the Sunday feature race back in Austin and has picked up just a single point over all the sprint races this season.
After P2, where the qualifying session attendances were set, Marco Bezzecchi lead the way, setting the best time late in the session.
Qualyfying saw Bagnaia take control with pole as Marquez crashed three times, with Bezzecchi and Zarco also in the gravel traps.
The last time Ducati picked up a win in Sachsenring in the premier class Casey Stoner was on board.
Race direction have already announced no further action for the contact between Johann Zarco and Brad Binder on the final lap.
That's a first win for Ducati at the Sachsenring. It was all change in Germany with 'King of the Ring' Marquez finishing eleventh. Last year's winner Fabio Quartararo was 13th.
And the sprint is done - Martin held on to win after his early overtake, with Bagnaia and Miller completing the top three. Marini was fourth with Zarco fifth after the late pass on Binder.
Zarco runs right up to Brad Binder through the watefall for fifth! The nudge is under investigation.
Binder and Marini now have Zarco for company! It's the same in the front three - Martin, Bagnaia and Miller as we start the last lap!
Luca Marini has Brad Binder all over his rear, he's been fighting to keep the South African behind and hold fourth for a couple of laps but remains ahead, a great battle for position!
Crash! It's Maverick Vinales exiting the race at turn one!
No change up front but Marquez is still going the wrong way on the Honda - he's down another place to 11th. The Spaniard has crashed four times this weekend with three coming this morning.
Jorge Martin is extending his lead out front, he now has over 1.5 seconods between himself and Bagnaia in second. Miller sits in third.
Wondering where Marc Marquez is? The sprint race keeping his Sachsenring run alive seems distant - he's dropped to tenth after just being passed by Enea Bastianini.
Ten to go and Marin is trying to check out - a fastest lap sees him now hold almost a second over Bagnaia!
Lap five and now Martin leads! Miller is having issues at turn eleven every lap.
The front five are pulling away, Miller is back in front after Bagnaia lead briefly. The front trio are joined by Marini and Binder in the breakaway.
It's Miller form Bagnaia and Martin up front. Marc Marquez is up to six but as lap three looms he already has a track limits warning.
Martin reacts to that and Bagnaia charging and moves into second. Bagnaia went wide at the start of lap two and Miller is back ahead !
And we're off for 15 laps around the Sachsenring! A great start for Miller who lead at T1 but by Omega it was Bagnaia again. Contact too for Marini and Martin behind!
A quick reminder of the grid - Fransesco Bagnaia sits on pole. Joining him on the front row are Luca Marini and Jack Miller.
Just behind on row two will be Zarco, Bezzecchi and Martin with three time faller Marc Marquez lining up eighth, surely one to watch.
Almost Sprint Race time - just under ten minutes until lights out!
MotoGP will be back on track for the Spint Race this afternoon - all action if Q1 and Q2 were anything to go by - start is scheduled for 14:00 UK time!
After all the lap cancellations it is Francesco Bagnaia on pole! His previous best was well timed to avoid the late crashes. He will be joined on the front row by Luca Marini and Jack Miller - an all Ducati affair!
Drama as Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi all go top in quick succession, but there's yellow flags as zarco Is down - and so is Marc Marquez!
All change on the front row as Aleix Espargaro stakes a claim before Miller and Brad Binder take over. They are all knocked back as Zarco goes 11th to top!