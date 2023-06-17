German MotoGP SPrint: New 2023 World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 140 2 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 119 (-21) 3 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 113 (-27) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 96 (-44) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 93 (-47) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 78 (-62) 7 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 69 (-71) 8 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 55 (-85) 9 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 54 (-86) 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 53 (-87) 11 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-93) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 46 (-94) 13 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 43 (-97) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 31 (-109) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 27 (-113) 16 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 24 (-116) 17 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-119) 18 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-125) 19 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-127) 20 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 8 (-132) 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-133) 22 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-135) 23 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-135) 24 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-135) 25 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 (-136) 26 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-137) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-138) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 0 (-140)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie