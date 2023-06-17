2023 Sachsenring Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

17 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, German MotoGP, 17 June

New World Championship standings after Saturday's German MotoGP Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 7 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)140 
2^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)119(-21)
3˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)113(-27)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)96(-44)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)93(-47)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)78(-62)
7=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)69(-71)
8^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)55(-85)
9˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)54(-86)
10=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)53(-87)
11=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-93)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)46(-94)
13=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)43(-97)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*31(-109)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)27(-113)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)24(-116)
17=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-119)
18=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-125)
19=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-127)
20=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)8(-132)
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-133)
22=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-135)
23=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-135)
24=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-135)
25=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)4(-136)
26=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-137)
27=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-138)
28=Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)0(-140)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

 