German MotoGP: Supreme move by Martin brings Sachsenring sprint victory

After a frantic start it was Jorge Martin who put everything on the line to pull out a dominant victory in the Sprint at the Sachsenring, round seven of the championship.

Starting from pole, Bagnaia was passed by a smooth start from Jack Miller on the KTM, with Jorge Martin also soon in play

The first few laps were eventful,with lead changes corner after corner between frontrunners with Jack Miller briefly coming out on top.

It was a brave, committed move from Jorge Martin at that point, which saw him hanging off the bike, saving himself and taking a lead which he never gave up to lead over the line by 2.468s.after swooping up the inside as Bagnaia made his move on Miller.

Ducati had not picked up a win at the German track since Casey Stoner was on board, but that changed today with Martin’s win from sixth on the grid on the Prima Pramac bike.

Miller had an issue at turn eleven with the bikes able to move around him on the way down the hill, which let the #89 and Bagnaia through.

With the front three set and gapping each other the main race action moved to the battle for fourth.

Luca Marini held off Brad Binder lap after lap on his Mooney VR46 Ducati, being able to make time back on the brakes in the corners every time the Red Bull KTM tried to pull ahead through on the straight. Their battle brought Johann Zarco into play.

On the final lap the Pramac Rider made his move, lunging at Binder, there was contact as he passed. The move left the Italian safe in fourth.Race direction reviewed the incident and decided no further action was needed, leaving the #5 to claim fifth as his eventful weekend continued.

Binder was pushed back to sixth, but well ahead of Marco Bezzecchi who crossed the line in seventh for Mooney VR46.

Alex Marquez (Gresini), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Enea Bastinaini(Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the top ten.

Previous success does not guarantee performance for Marquez and Quartararo.

With four crashes this weekend - three of which occurred on Saturday - meant the odds of maintaining his perfect winning record at the Sachsenring was off the table for Marc Marquez.

Most of those falls came trying to secure pole as it would have given slim hope to the eleven time winner across all classes.

Starting seventh, the Repsol rider did get a good start and was soon up to sixth, but it was not to last. An early track limits warning saw him have to ride more conservativey, with race leader Martin regularly around a second faster a lap.Tumbling down the order the #93 finished eleventh after a late overtake by Bastianini.

Victor in his absence, Fabio Quartararo continued his tough season - he has only picked up one points finish in the Sprints and today was no different. Also off the pace the Moster energy Yamaha rider was 13th.

Maverick Vinales and Jonas Folger were the only riders not to finish the race.

Bagnaia extends his championship lead from second and moves on to a total of 140 after the sprint race, with Martin now second overall following his win.