2023 Malaysian MotoGP: Friday practice - LIVE UPDATES
Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.
While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.
However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.
Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.
Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.
Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.
Weather forecasts currently warn of an increasing risk of rain as the weekend goes on, rising to over 90% by lunchtime on Sunday…
Alex Marquez closes to within just 0.049s of Martin, but the Pramac Ducati rider finishes FP1 on top.
Zarco, Morbidelli and Quartararo complete the top five.
Martin uses the mediums to blast 0.5s clear of the field with the first sub 2m lap of the weekend in the closing minutes.
Miguel Oliveira, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are the only riders to have switched to medium tyres front and rear. The rest have the soft front and hard rears.
Quartararo closes to within 0.079s of Morbidelli to recreate the rare Yamaha one-two.
Jack Miller, riding at only the second track this season (after Portimao) where he has some prior KTM experience, climbs to fifth.
Monster Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo also fits new rubber (soft front, hard rear) to slot into second place.
But others are also out on new rubber, with Marini back into second and Augusto Fernandez third to demote Quartararo to 4th.
Morbidelli's charge, on fresh tyres, continues as he pulls 0.475s clear of Alex Marquez at the top.
Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini are now up to second and third places, between Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro.
Espargaro initially ran over to the bike, but soon sprinted away when big flames began firing out of the exhaust.
More heat problems for Aprilia: Aleix Espargaro's RS-GP catches fire after falling at the final turn.
Halfway: Alex Marquez (1st), A. Espargaro, Martin, Bastianini, Morbidelli, Quartararo, P.Espargaro, M.Marquez, Miller, A.Fernandez, Zarco, B.Binder, Bezzecchi, Marini, Vinales, Oliveira, R.Fernandez, di Giannantonio, Mir, Nakagami, Bagnaia, Bautista, Lecuona.
Jorge Martin is running the front fork wings on his Pramac Ducati this morning, he remains in third, 0.3s behind Alex Marquez on the GP22.
With his factory Ducati future the subject of recent speculation, Enea Bastianini moves up to 4th. Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is currently just 20th, continuing his pattern of a slow start to a race weekend.
After 15mins Alvaro Bautista is 22nd quickest, 2.291s behind Alex Marquez and ahead of fellow WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona (LCR Honda).
Alex Marquez is now quickest for Gresini Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Bautista has two crew chiefs this weekend: Usual Ducati MotoGP test team crew chief Marco Palmerini will be assisted by Bautista's WorldSBK crew chief Giulio Nava.
The Marquez brothers have set exactly the same lap time!
3 laps done and Martin is fastest with a 2m 0.984s ahead of Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez.
Alvaro Bautista is riding in his usual Aruba.it livery, on the factory GP23 that Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been using in his wild-card appearances.
Early scare for Marco Bezzecchi who runs through the gravel at the final turn at considerable speed, but the rider with a recently broken collarbone fortunately stays upright.
Luca Marini set the fastest lap in February's pre-season test, with a 1m 57.889s.
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)
The 45-minute opening practice session begins, all 23 riders leave the pits on soft front and hard rear tyres.