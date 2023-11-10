2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'59.513s 14/16 330k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.049s 16/17 331k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.401s 13/14 332k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.542s 11/16 331k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.621s 13/17 332k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.729s 14/18 330k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.731s 9/11 328k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.738s 15/15 329k 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.785s 14/14 326k 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.954s 13/18 327k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.006s 13/17 332k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.081s 12/18 329k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.267s 13/13 326k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.356s 11/15 327k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.375s 12/16 333k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.389s 7/18 332k 17 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.597s 6/15 330k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.665s 14/16 331k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.835s 10/15 331k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.839s 15/16 332k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.024s 13/17 325k 22 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Ducati (GP23) +3.003s 9/15 324k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +3.780s 12/15 320k

*Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin starts the 2023 Malaysian GP as he means to go on by leading FP1 at Sepang.

But while Martin joined most riders in fitting new fresh rubber at the end of the 45 minutes (albeit on mediums, rather than soft front-hard rear), title leader Francesco Bagnaia kept his usual tactic of sticking with old tyres on the way to 15th place.

There were more 'heat' problems for Aprilia, with Aleix Espargaro's RS-GP catching fire after a harmless-looking fall at the final turn. Espargaro initially ran over to the bike, but soon sprinted away again when big flames began firing out of the exhaust.

WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista began his first grand prix weekend since 2018 with 22nd place, ahead of Iker Lecuona, with a lap time 3.003s from Martin.

Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.



While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.



However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.



With tyre pressure tricky to predict, varying massively depending on if a rider is leading or following, the best way Martin can now be sure of keeping future race victories is to win on track by a margin of at least 3s... The same applies to any other finishing position he achieves.



Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.



Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.



Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.



Weather forecasts currently warn of an increasing risk of rain as the weekend goes on, rising to over 90% by lunchtime on Sunday…

