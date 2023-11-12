Since it is the first offence for all five – Bastianini, Bagnaia, plus Luca Marini, Alvaro Bautista and Iker Lecuona – their race results are not affected.

However, it does mean that if they breach the minimum tyre pressure again in the remaining two rounds, they will receive a +3s post-race time penalty (then +6s for a third breach, +12s for a fourth).

Title leader Bagnaia thus joins world championship rival Jorge Martin in using up his 'joker', or warning, with the Pramac Ducati rider being under pressure at the previous Thai Grand Prix.

Bagnaia holds a 14-point advantage over Martin, who finished a frustrated fourth on Sunday.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro is the only rider to have so far received a time penalty for a second tyre pressure offence (in Buriram).

It is thought some riders and teams took a tactical decision to risk using up their one available warning at Sepang this weekend.

That's because Qatar (night event) and Valencia are likely to be held in cooler conditions, meaning rising tyre temperature and pressure when behind other bikes should be less of a problem.

However, as previously reported, the only way Martin and now Bagnaia can be certain to avoid losing positions (and potentially the world championship) due to tyre pressures after the chequered flag is to finish at least three seconds clear of the rider behind.

As well as Sunday's five riders, plus Martin and Aleix Espargaro, others to have already received an official tyre warning are: Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez.

From next season, no warnings or time penalties will be given.

Instead, riders will be disqualified if they fail to reach the minimum pressures specified by Michelin for at least 33% of a Sprint race or 50% of a grand prix.