Marc Marquez pinpoints the key attribute he wants from his 2024 Ducati

Marquez will swap Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati next year in a move which has the entire MotoGP world fascinated.

He will ride a year-old spec Desmosedici, and will get his first chance to try it at the postseason Valencia test later this month.

Asked if he is seeking the consistency from the Ducati which his Honda lacks, Marquez told AS: “Well, speed. I also go fast from time to time with the Honda, but consistency is what determines whether you can fight for a championship or not, and that is what is difficult.

“Consistency in being fast on different styles of track, asphalt, and grip.

“That's where fighting for a championship or simply being fast in some races makes the difference.”

Marquez was asked if he gains confidence from watching how the Ducati can be tamed by riders of all styles.

“Yes, it makes you have ideas that there are many riders with different riding styles who are capable of going fast,” he said.

“Which is why, right now, it is my point of view, today, in Malaysia 2023, the best bike on the starting grid.

“Next year? Well, we won't know, but today we do.

“This is where there are no excuses about the bike because you have the bike that is leading the World Championship and with which many riders go fast, yes.

“But you have two consistent riders, who are Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, who are the only two capable of being consistent on different track styles.”

The sight of Marquez wearing Gresini colours and riding the prized bike of the Italian manufacturers in Valencia will be remarkable.

“I understand that there is a lot of expectation, logically, because there is a brand change,” he said.

“That expectation has been generated in the past when there is a brand change with other riders.

“But my job is to try to escape those expectations and do these three races in the best possible way.

“Then, in the Valencia test, we must not forget that I have been riding a style of motorcycle for eleven years.

“I also have to adapt to the team because there are many different changes and the first one to have questions is me, and I have to solve them on the track.”

Marquez finished 13th in the Malaysian MotoGP, concluding a drab and uncompetitive weekend.

He has just two rounds left with Honda, beginning this weekend in Qatar.