2023 Malaysian MotoGP: New World Championship standings

12 Nov 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Malaysia MotoGP, 12 November

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)412 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)398(-14)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)323(-89)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)254(-158)
5^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)200(-212)
6˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-214)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)175(-237)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)171(-241)
9^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)156(-256)
10˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)156(-256)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)149(-263)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)100(-312)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-319)
14=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-328)
15^4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)76(-336)
16˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-336)
17˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*69(-343)
18˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-358)
19˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)52(-360)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-372)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-380)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)24(-388)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)13(-399)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-403)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-403)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-404)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-407)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-407)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-409)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 