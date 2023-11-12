Malaysian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 412 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 398 (-14) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 323 (-89) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 254 (-158) 5 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 200 (-212) 6 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-214) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 175 (-237) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 171 (-241) 9 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 156 (-256) 10 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 156 (-256) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 149 (-263) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 100 (-312) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-319) 14 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 84 (-328) 15 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 76 (-336) 16 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-336) 17 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 69 (-343) 18 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-358) 19 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 52 (-360) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-372) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-380) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 24 (-388) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 13 (-399) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-403) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-403) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-404) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-407) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-407) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-409)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie