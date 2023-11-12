2023 Malaysian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20.
|Malaysian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|412
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|398
|(-14)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|323
|(-89)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|254
|(-158)
|5
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|200
|(-212)
|6
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|198
|(-214)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|175
|(-237)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|171
|(-241)
|9
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|156
|(-256)
|10
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|156
|(-256)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|149
|(-263)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|100
|(-312)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|93
|(-319)
|14
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|84
|(-328)
|15
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|76
|(-336)
|16
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-336)
|17
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|69
|(-343)
|18
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-358)
|19
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|52
|(-360)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|40
|(-372)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-380)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|24
|(-388)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|13
|(-399)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-403)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-403)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-404)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-407)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-407)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-409)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie