The Moto2 talent, who won in Malaysia on Sunday, is set to receive the VR46 seat which Luca Marini is expected to vacate, Sky report.

Marini is in negotiations which are anticipated to result in him joining Repsol Honda in 2024.

VR46 had two choices to replace Marini - Aldeguer, or fellow Moto2 rider Tony Arbolino.

Their decision to go with the Spaniard rather than the Italian is a major step in a new direction for the team who are Italy-based.

Aldeguer arrived in Sepang this weekend with much of the paddock expecting him to sign for Repsol Honda.

The 18-year-old talked up the possibility, claiming there had been contact.

But Honda team manager Alberto Puig emphatically shot down Aldeguer’s hopes.

Just days later, he has won the Moto2 race and done enough to convince Valentino Rossi’s team that he is the man to replace Marini next season.