As it happened: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP Sprint of the year in Portimao

Last Updated: 5 Hours Ago

The opening MotoGP round of the season continues with the inaugural MotoGP Sprint race at Portimao.

Marc Marquez starts the Sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix from pole after a sensational lap that set a new all-time lap record. 

Joining Marquez on the front row is Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, while home favourite Miguel Oliveira is fourth

Crash.net will bring you live updates and all the latest news throughout the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend.

15:54

2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results

15:34

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results

15:33

Fabio Quartararo managed to battle back to P10 after contact with Mir on the opening lap, however, the Yamaha rider was the first to miss out on points. 

15:26

Jack Miller was fourth ahead of the two factory Aprilia riders - Vinales managed to get the better of Espargaro. 

15:23
Bagnaia kicks off title defence with a win

Bagnaia wins the first Sprint race of the year from Martin and Marquez. 

15:22

Bagnaia leads after a mistake from Martin. 

15:22

It's last lap time as Martin is under pressure from Bagnaia. 

15:21

Vinales again goes for the move on Espargaro a tturn 2 as he makes the move stick but not before contact. Marquez is third after a double overtake on Miller and Oliveira. 

15:20

Contact between the two Aprilia riders!

15:18

Marquez has regrouped and is now right behind Oliveira. 

15:15

Martin fights back into turn one and regains the lead. 

15:14

Miller leads!!

15:13

Miller is on an absolute charge as he gets through on Bagnaia.

15:11

Marquez is struggling as Miller and Oliveira have overtaken the eight-time world champion. 

15:08

Mir's crash was as a result of making contact with Quartararo. 

15:07

Bagnaia is your new leader from Martin and Marquez. 

15:06
Drama at Ducati!!

Luca Marini has taken Bastianini out at turn five. What a disaster for Ducati. 

15:05

Joan Mir has crashed at turn 13. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
Quartararo has had an awful opening lap as he's down to 14th. 

15:04

It's Marquez who leads as Bastianini and Bagnaia tussle over second place.

15:03
It's lights out in Portimao!

And we're underway for the first-ever MotoGP Sprint.

15:02

Riders are on their formation lap!

14:55

Jack Miller starts fifth and could be one to watch during the early laps, as is the case for Fabio Quartararo after the Yamaha rider only managed P11 in qualifying. 

14:53

Marc Marquez starts from pole ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, both of whom have better race pace than the Honda rider. 

14:47

Good afternoon and welcome back to the first race day of the 2023 season. The MotoGP Sprint is just over ten minutes from getting underway.

