Portimao: Sprint Race - 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
25 Mar 2023
Bagnaia, Martin

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese MotoGP Sprint race at Portimao, round 1 of 21.

Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)12 
2 Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)9(-3)
3 Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-5)
4 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-6)
5 Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)5(-7)
6 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)4(-8)
7 Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-9)
8 Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)2(-10)
9 Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)1(-11)

 

MotoGP 2023 Season Preview | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP81

 