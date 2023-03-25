Portimao: Sprint Race - 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese MotoGP Sprint race at Portimao, round 1 of 21.
|Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|12
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|9
|(-3)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-5)
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|(-6)
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|5
|(-7)
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|4
|(-8)
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-9)
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|2
|(-10)
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1
|(-11)