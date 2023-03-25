Bastianini suffers broken shoulder blade after crash in sprint race

Bastianini has officially been ruled out of Sunday's full race and next weekend's Argentina MotoGP. His return date will then be evalated but this setback is a huge blow to his title aspirations.

Wish a speedy recovery to @bestia23! Following today’s injury, Enea will be forced to sit out tomorrow’s Race and next week #ArgentinaGP. Evolution of his conditions will determine his return to racing. Come back soon, Enea!!! #ForzaDucati #DucatiLenovoTeam pic.twitter.com/PgPfmXVq8x — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) March 25, 2023

He was taken to hospital in Portimao for further examinations after the incident on Saturday, the opening day of MotoGP's new format which has divided the paddock.

It is a nightmare start to his factory Ducati career for Bastianini, who was knocked off his bike on the second lap by Luca Marini, his fellow Ducati rider. Marini lost the front end of his VR46 bike.

The crash is an early highlight to the worry that some MotoGP riders had about the addition to a sprint race at every round this year - the potential for injuries.

Many riders insisted that the additional risk on a Saturday, before Sunday's full-length race, may not be worth the physical toll.

Now Bastianini, who harboured serious championship hopes, is set for a spell on the sidelines.