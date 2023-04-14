MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Friday Practice 2 Results
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the American MotoGP at COTA
Luca Marini was fastest during the opening MotoGP practice at COTA, while teammate Marco Bezzecchi missed out on the top five after a late fall at turn 12.
Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir have both been declared fit for this weekend, but six-time winner at COTA Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini have not.
Martin finishes fastest from Bagnaia and Rins.
Binder knocks Bezzecchi out of the top ten.
Mir has also crashed.
Zarco has crashed at turn six and that will be it for P2 as his Pramac bike is one the race track.
Stunner from Martin as he goes top - Rins has moved up to second with an equally impressive lap.
Stefan Bradl is down at turn 12.
It's now Bagnaia who has gone fastest after a mistake from Marini took place on a lap where he looked destined to improve by two tenths.
Now it's Marini who goes top from Bagnaia and Rins who have also moved ahead of Vinales.
The first sub 2m 3s lap of the weekend has been set by Vinales.
Rins goes quickest before Aleix Espargaro goes fastest seconds later.
Augusto Fernandez has crashed in sector one.
Mir goes fastest for Repsol Honda. What a lap from the former Suzuki rider but all riders are now switching to time attack runs.
Here we go! Mir is one very quick lap...
There's currently no one on a time attack but with 23 minutes remaining that could and will probably change very soon.
Another fall for Oliveira as he crashes at turn 12.
And he does, Martin is the new leader on combined times after setting a 2:03.241s.
Martin has a soft rear tyre and could be about to go fastest...
Not for the first time Fabio Quartararo has come close to going down in this P2 session, this time it was turn 9.
Marini remains the leader from Bagnaia and Quartararo as we go through a momentary lull in terms of on-track action.
Bagnaia's pace is very, very impressive at the moment as he goes second fastest on combined times, with used tyres.
Fast fall for Oliveira. The Portuguese rider has gone down immediately after setting his P3 time.
The RNF Aprilia rider goes third on combined times. Great lap by Oliveira.
Oliveira is going for a very early time attack in case rain arrives later on.
Alex Marquez is currently fastest and is only a tenth slower than the time he set in P1.