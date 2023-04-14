Crash Home
Marco Bezzecchi, Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the American MotoGP at COTA

Last Updated: 5 Hours Ago

Luca Marini was fastest during the opening MotoGP practice at COTA, while teammate Marco Bezzecchi missed out on the top five after a late fall at turn 12.

Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir have both been declared fit for this weekend, but six-time winner at COTA Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini have not.

22:06
22:05
Martin top

Martin finishes fastest from Bagnaia and Rins. 

22:02

Binder knocks Bezzecchi out of the top ten. 

22:01

Mir has also crashed. 

22:00

Zarco has crashed at turn six and that will be it for P2 as his Pramac bike is one the race track. 

21:59

Stunner from Martin as he goes top - Rins has moved up to second with an equally impressive lap. 

21:57

Stefan Bradl is down at turn 12. 

21:53

It's now Bagnaia who has gone fastest after a mistake from Marini took place on a lap where he looked destined to improve by two tenths. 

21:50

Now it's Marini who goes top from Bagnaia and Rins who have also moved ahead of Vinales. 

21:49

The first sub 2m 3s lap of the weekend has been set by Vinales. 

21:48

Rins goes quickest before Aleix Espargaro goes fastest seconds later. 

21:47

Augusto Fernandez has crashed in sector one. 

21:46

Mir goes fastest for Repsol Honda. What a lap from the former Suzuki rider but all riders are now switching to time attack runs. 

21:44

Here we go! Mir is one very quick lap...

21:38

There's currently no one on a time attack but with 23 minutes remaining that could and will probably change very soon. 

21:32

Another fall for Oliveira as he crashes at turn 12. 

21:29

And he does, Martin is the new leader on combined times after setting a 2:03.241s.

21:28

Martin has a soft rear tyre and could be about to go fastest...

21:27

Not for the first time Fabio Quartararo has come close to going down in this P2 session, this time it was turn 9.

21:20

Marini remains the leader from Bagnaia and Quartararo as we go through a momentary lull in terms of on-track action. 

21:16

Bagnaia's pace is very, very impressive at the moment as he goes second fastest on combined times, with used tyres. 

21:10
Oliveira crashes - T3

Fast fall for Oliveira. The Portuguese rider has gone down immediately after setting his P3 time. 

21:10

The RNF Aprilia rider goes third on combined times. Great lap by Oliveira. 

21:09

Oliveira is going for a very early time attack in case rain arrives later on. 

21:07

Alex Marquez is currently fastest and is only a tenth slower than the time he set in P1. 

