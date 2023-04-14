* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 2m 2.039s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)

Jorge Martin leads Friday practice for the Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas, while title leader Marco Bezzecchi misses the top ten sending him to Saturday's Qualifying 1.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, among those not to fit a new soft rear tyre this morning, moved swiftly to the top in the afternoon (again on mediums). However, Luca Marini's 2m 3.250s remained the best of the day until another Ducati rider, Pramac's Martin, dipped under the VR46 rider at the halfway mark of the hour.

Martin was still in charge as time attacks began in the final 15 minutes and Joan Mir surprised by putting Repsol Honda fastest on his return from injury. Former Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins, Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Marini and then Bagnaia (now on the favoured hard front, soft rear) then all featured on top before the crucial final run.

That was when Martin hooked a useful tow from Alex Marquez to deliver his 2m 2.178s, while a fall for team-mate Johann Zarco (which also caused Mir to take evasive action and tumble) brought out yellow flags to cancel some other last laps.

Former COTA winner Rins, Marini and Marquez completed the top five with Vinales the top Aprilia in sixth with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo saving a feet-off 'rodeo' moment (and impact to a 'delicate area') on his way to seventh.

Both Red Bull KTMs made the top ten, sandwiching Aleix Espargaro.

Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times: Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 6 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16)

RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira suffered a fast fall at Turn 2 after clipping the kerb early in the afternoon, then a much slower fall after losing the front at Turn 12, causing him to drop from an early first to 15th.

After light rain showers in both the Moto3 and Moto2 afternoon sessions, the one-hour MotoGP Practice 2 passed without further moisture.

That should have been a big relief for the likes of Bezzecchi, who had been left 14th after a fall on his time attack this morning - but the VR46 Ducati rider again missed out with 11th this afternoon.

Update: Alex Rins has his fastest FP1 lap reinstated moving him from 14th to 9th and pushing Brad Binder out of the top ten.