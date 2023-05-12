Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP 30 April

LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the French MotoGP at Le Mans

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Round five of the 2023 MotoGP world championship rolls into Le Mans for the 1000th Grand Prix. 

Francesco Bagnaia is the new championship leader once again after his win in Jerez, while Danilo Petrucci is back in the factory team as he replaces the injured Enea Bastianini. Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez makes his return to action too.

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.

10:37
10:33
Miller and KTM flying high at Le Mans

Miller takes top spot from Marinin and Binder, Quartararo meanwhile, has been pushed down to 11th as P1 comes to an end. 

10:30

Some really fast laps are coming in as Miller sets a 1:31.449s to go fastest by two tenths from teammate Brad Binder. 

10:27

Raul Fernandez will not continue P1 and is out of for the remainder of the Le Mans weekend, RNF Aprilia have confirmed. 

10:27

Quartararo goes second behind Bagnaia. 

10:26

Marquez is not on a good lap but Quartararo is with two sectors to go...

10:24

Six minutes to go and Quartararo is currently 11th. Marquez is sixth but following the Yamaha rider for the final stint. 

10:17

Bagnaia remains fastest after regaining top spot from Martin. Time attacks are in full flow with 14 minutes left to run. 

10:11

Crash for Fabio Di Giannantonio at turn three. 

10:11

Nakagami has since pulled up at the end of pit lane and pushed his bike back towards his garage. 

10:10

Following Bagnaia on-track, Nakagami's Honda was smoking coming out of turn 11 but it didn't slow him down and luckily it was not fluid coming out of the bike. 

10:10

Bagnaia goes fastest for Ducati but Nakagami has a problem...

10:04

Joan Mir is now using Honda's new Kalex chassis for the first time this weekend.

10:01

Strong start to P1 for Augusto Fernandez as the lone MotoGP rookie is currently third.

09:58
Marquez is down!

Just ten minutes into his MotoGP return and Marc Marquez has crashed at turn 11. 

09:57

Bagnaia has made an early mistake as he gets it wrong under braking at turn nine. 

09:53

Marco Bezzecchi is the early pacesetter as Ducati are currently locking out the front four positions after a couple of flying laps. 

09:47

We're underway with P1 at Le Mans - a remainder that Danilo Petrucci is back in MotoGP as he replaced Enea Bastianini, while Marc Marquez is back in action for Repsol Honda. 

09:31

Good morning and welcome to Friday Practice at Le Mans. Up next is MotoGP P1 at 9:45 UK time. 

