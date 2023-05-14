How to watch French MotoGP today: Live stream here
The title race is hotting up after Francesco Bagnaia usurped Marco Bezzecchi last time out. This is how to watch the French MotoGP on May 14, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the French MotoGP start times below.
Marc Marquez will make his comeback at this grand prix.
Bagnaia has claimed the lead at the top of the MotoGP standings but has previously been vulnerable to mistakes. Can he keep his cool?
Bezzecchi has led the Mooney VR46 improvement this season, and although he lost his lead at the top, he has been backed by Valentino Rossi to sustain a title challenge this season.
Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint so will 2023 crown another new winner on Sunday?
How to watch French MotoGP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free French MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the French MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch French MotoGP 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the French MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
How to watch 2023 French MotoGP in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
French MotoGP start times (UK)
Friday, May 12
French MotoGP P1 - 9.45am
French MotoGP P2 - 2pm
Saturday, May 13
French MotoGP P3 - 9.10am
French MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am
French MotoGP Sprint - 2pm
Sunday, May 14
French MotoGP - 1pm
