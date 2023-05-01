The Portuguese rider, who had taken fifth place in the Sprint, was knocked from his RS-GP at Turn 2 of the main race by Fabio Quartararo’s bike.

It was the second time in four rounds that Oliveira has fallen and been injured due to contact from another rider.

Having missed Argentina due to ligament damage in his leg, after being struck by Marc Marquez at his home Portimao round, Oliveira has now been diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder at Jerez.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â Video of Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

But the RNF team has now revealed that the five-time MotoGP race winner has also suffered a fracture:

“After the team of the medical center at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, that took care of Miguel immediately detected a dislocated left shoulder and put it back in place, further examinations at the hospital of Jerez de la Frontera later on Sunday showed that the damage was bigger than expected and revealed a small fracture in the humerus of his left shoulder. He’ll undergo further checks this week.”

Oliveira is all but certain to miss the upcoming Le Mans round, on May 14-16, due to his latest injuries, with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori a likely substitute after taking Oliveira’s place at Monday’s official Jerez test.

Meanwhile, team-mate Raul Fernandez is contemplating arm pump surgery after continued physical problems in Sunday’s race.

Quartararo controversially received a Long Lap penalty for the incident with Oliveira and Marco Bezzecchi.