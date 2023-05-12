WATCH HERE: Marc Marquez crashes on his comeback in French MotoGP practice

Marc Márquez is down!



He's only .7 of a second off the pace, but he goes a bit early, and hits the gravel. #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/s7sfeBKvok — MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) May 12, 2023

Marc Márquez is out for a fast lap; on that new Kalex chassis #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/fVjuTmWbh5 — MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) May 12, 2023

The Repsol Honda was unhurt, and able to continue. He was 12th fastest on Friday morning.

Marquez is making his comeback after hand surgery to an injury caused by his crash into Miguel Oliveira in the first grand prix of 2023 at Portimao.

He missed the next four rounds and is playing catch-up this weekend in Le Mans as he bids for a seventh premier class championship.

Marquez has said that, after six weeks of not riding any type of motorbike, he cannot fight for the victory at the French MotoGP.

His weekend got off to a bad start with an early crash...