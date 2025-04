10:32

Alex Marquez tops FP1

The chequered flag is out in Jerez and Alex Marquez is fastest ahead of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Strong session from Vinales in fourth and Joan Mir in fifth. Jack Miller solid too in P6.

P7 for Bagnaia, and Zarco, Rins, and Morbidelli round out the top-10.