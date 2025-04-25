Pedro Acosta’s manager speaks on Honda MotoGP links

Pedro Acosta’s manager Albert Valera says “there is not time yet to talk about other possibilities” amid rumours the 20-year-old could join Honda in MotoGP next year.

A difficult start to the 2025 season for KTM as well as the uncertainty that continues to shroud its future in MotoGP owing to its recent financial crisis has led to intense speculation regarding Pedro Acosta’s future.

He is contracted to KTM beyond the 2025 season, but has been linked with possible moves to the factory Honda squad and VR46 Ducati next year.

The Honda rumour appears to be the most viable given the brand’s financial strength over other teams with spaces available on the 2026 grid.

Acosta has repeatedly brushed away questions over his future, while manager Valera says the focus has been on turning around the KTM situation.

“For the moment it’s still early to have any conversations,” he said on MotoGP’s world feed on Friday at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“We hope to change the direction of the project in the next races in Europe. So, we just want to focus on turning this situation for the better with KTM.

“We want to have good hopes, we want to believe we’re going to make it, and for the moment there is no time yet to talk about other possibilities.”

Acosta - who has made it directly into Q2 at Jerez after Friday practice - has reverted to what is basically his 2024 bike in order to try and find better form.

Monday’s post-race test at Jerez is seen as being crucial for Acosta’s season, but also his future at large in KTM.

“Well, I think for every rider a test is important,” he said.

“I think it’s the first test of the season in Europe.

“They all say that the European races are when you can figure out the potential of the bike.

“So, we are optimistic, we believe in KTM doing a good job in the next races.

“There is not only the test in Jerez, there is also the test in Aragon as well.

“So, we know that we need to do better. We know that KTM is pushing and doing their best.

“They’re the first ones who want to deliver good performances and good results. We just need to trust and be patient and wait. So hopefully the next two months will be good for KTM and Pedro.”