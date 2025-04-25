Yamaha's MotoGP V4 back on track “next month”

Yamaha’s all-new V4 MotoGP project is set to return to the track next month, as the Japanese manufacturer continues its private testing programme ahead of a possible 2026 debut.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez, who recently completed laps with the prototype after the Qatar Grand Prix at Valencia, confirmed that another outing is scheduled soon.

“Next month, I think,” Fernandez, currently replacing the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, told MotoGP.com at Jerez. “It was a positive test - interesting to develop the new project.

“It’s very early to even compare the bikes, but the project looks nice. Yamaha is doing a great job.”

The V4 engine marks a major technical shift for Yamaha, which has relied on its traditional Inline4 configuration throughout its four-stroke MotoGP history, including title glory as recently as 2021 with Fabio Quartararo.

However, the M1 has struggled to match the performance of its V4 rivals from Ducati, KTM, Aprilia, and Honda in recent seasons.

Quartararo revealed Valencia had been “the second test with the [V4] bike.”

Team-mate Alex Rins added with a smile: “If I say to you that I didn’t speak with Augusto about it, I would be lying!”

Yamaha insists the V4 will only replace the current machine when it proves to be faster, but Quartararo already feels it will be the direction to go in for the final season of the 1000cc regulations in 2026.

The full-time Yamaha race riders are not expected to test the V4 until "around August or September" while Fernandez could give it a public debut as a wild-card later in the season.