F1 teams discuss “refinements” to 2026 regulations in latest meeting

Formula 1 teams discussed “refinements” to 2026 regulations in a meeting on Thursday, as talks continue over ensuring parity between various engine manufacturers.

With all teams having agreed to go ahead with the introduction of more sophisticated hybrid engines in Bahrain, the focus has shifted to addressing fears about the impact the new rules could have on competitiveness in F1.

Representatives from all 10 teams, the FIA and F1, which collectively form the F1 Commission, met in Geneva on Thursday to discuss the 2026 regulations. The meeting was chaired by FIA single-seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

During the meeting, F1 chiefs talked about refining the ‘energy management strategy’ in 2026, when electric components will be responsible for producing the same amount of power as the internal combustion engine in a 50:50 split.

The F1 Commission also discussed the financial issues engine manufacturers could face if they start the 2026 season on the back foot, either due to poor performance or poor reliability.

Unlike 2014, the last time F1 revamped its engine rules, car manufacturers are now required to design the new power units within a budget gap, which could make it harder for them to close the gap to the front.

Ensuring an equitable performance between various manufacturers is a major area of focus for F1, amid fears that the field could be blown apart when the new rules are introduced.

No firm decisions were, however, made in the meeting, with these topics set to be discussed in more detail later.

In a statement, the FIA said: "The FIA updated the participants on progress with the 2026 Regulations.

"The F1 Commission discussed in principle refinements to the energy management strategy for 2026, as well as measures to address financial issues that can be faced by Power Unit Manufacturers that experience either low performance or significant reliability issues in 2026. All of these topics will be discussed in more detail among the specialists in the appropriate advisory committees.

"The FIA updated the F1 Commission members about the constructive meeting held recently in Bahrain between the FIA, FOM and the Power Unit Manufacturers.”

2025 changes

The F1 Commission also agreed to make minor changes to the 2025 sporting regulations.

These included amendments required to enforce a two-stop strategy in the Monaco GP, changes to parc ferme rules in races where drivers do not wear their optional cooling vest and the addition of a mechanism to manage freight delays.

Further, the FIA will investigate using steel as an alternative material for skid blocks after the grass fires that disrupted the Japanese GP weekend. The current skid blocks on F1 cars are made of titanium.

Finally, the F1 Commission will also amend the financial regulations related to capital expenditure for new entrants after Cadillac received approval to build its own power units from 2029.