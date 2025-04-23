General Motors date for F1 PU supply debut set after FIA approval

General Motors have been approved as an F1 engine supplier by the FIA.

Cadillac logo
Cadillac logo

The FIA has approved General Motors as an F1 engine supplier for the 2029 season.

American automotive giant General Motors are entering F1 with the new Cadillac team from next season, joining as the 11th team on the grid for 2026.

Cadillac’s spot in F1 was confirmed earlier this year and governing body the FIA has now given GM Performance Power Units LLC the green light to become a power unit supplier.

Cadillac will be powered by Ferrari engines for their first three seasons in F1, with GM then using their own in-house power units from 2029.

GM to create engines for Cadillac F1

A new GM power unit facility is set to open near their Technical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.

“With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” Russ O’Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC, said.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam, who has long been a supporter of the Cadillac project, said: “Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport. Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

“Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

“Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base.”

Cadillac are yet to sign any drivers for the 2026 F1 season but former Manor boss Graeme Lowdon has been appointed as their team principal.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
25m ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
44m ago
McLaren tipped to side with Oscar Piastri after ‘outwitting’ Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “We know how fast Maverick can be, he deserves it”
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton looks ‘lost’ after Saudi Arabia struggles: ‘He doesn’t look comfortable’
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 News
2h ago
MLav Racing confirms replacement rider for Spanish GP
Adrian Cruces, 2025 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “We have always been very fast” at Jerez
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
General Motors date for F1 PU supply debut set after FIA approval
Cadillac logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin provides MotoGP comeback update: “Everything is under control”
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Always good to be the first Honda”: Johann Zarco growing stronger at LCR
Johann Zarco, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari set upgrade timeline in bid to close gap to McLaren in F1 2025
Charles Leclerc