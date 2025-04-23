General Motors date for F1 PU supply debut set after FIA approval

The FIA has approved General Motors as an F1 engine supplier for the 2029 season.

American automotive giant General Motors are entering F1 with the new Cadillac team from next season, joining as the 11th team on the grid for 2026.

Cadillac’s spot in F1 was confirmed earlier this year and governing body the FIA has now given GM Performance Power Units LLC the green light to become a power unit supplier.

Cadillac will be powered by Ferrari engines for their first three seasons in F1, with GM then using their own in-house power units from 2029.

GM to create engines for Cadillac F1

A new GM power unit facility is set to open near their Technical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.

“With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” Russ O’Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC, said.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam, who has long been a supporter of the Cadillac project, said: “Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport. Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

“Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

“Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base.”

Cadillac are yet to sign any drivers for the 2026 F1 season but former Manor boss Graeme Lowdon has been appointed as their team principal.