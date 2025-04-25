James Vowles advises Mercedes against signing Max Verstappen

Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles feels his former team Mercedes shouldn't try to lure Max Verstappen away from Red Bull.

Although Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull doesn’t expire until the end of the 2028 season, a performance-based exit clause could allow the Dutchman to leave the team as early as next year.

With Red Bull struggling at the start of this year with an RB21 that is both slow and tricky to drive, speculation has been rife about Verstappen potentially breaking his deal and finding a home elsewhere on the grid.

Should the four-time champion decide to leave the Milton Keynes squad, Mercedes will be one of his best options, especially with the new 2026 regulations putting such heavy focus on new hybrid engines.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has publicly flirted with Verstappen in the past, while the team is also yet to ink a new deal with George Russell for 2026 and beyond, creating a potential vacancy for the 27-year-old.

However, Vowles, who worked as strategy director at Mercedes until 2022, thinks Verstappen isn’t the right fit for the Brackley-based squad.

"I'm not Toto, but I think he's got a really good driver line-up for the future,” he said.

"[Verstappen winning in] Japan was for me jaw-dropping, well done to him, but he comes with a lot of downsides as well that you have to acknowledge.

"And I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that's on the way up.

"So I personally don't think there's a place for [Verstappen]."

Following the loss of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, Mercedes fast-tracked the arrival of rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli into F1, with the Italian completing thousands of miles in old grand prix machinery as preparation for his debut in 2025.

Russell has also raised his game since taking on the role of team leader, finishing on the podium in three of the opening five races to help Mercedes climb up to second in the standings.

Expanding on his comments, Vowles said there are several reasons why Mercedes should keep hold off both Russell and Antonelli instead of chasing after Verstappen.

“As I said, Max is absolutely extraordinary," Vowles told Sky Sports.

"I was blown away, for example, by Japan by his [pole] lap. There was no doubting up and down the pit lane how quick he is.

"It was more that Mercedes have a really good problem.

"But the bit that they've got at the moment is a stable environment, a culture that works, two drivers that are working together, one that's on the way up, and I think for them to chop and change that out for a driver as quick as Max still may not be the right decision.

"It's theirs to make but that was more my commentary."