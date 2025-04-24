Red Bull warned of Williams-like decline if Max Verstappen leaves in 2026

“Red Bull next year could be running where Williams is running.”

Williams and Red Bull on track
Williams and Red Bull on track

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has warned Red Bull that they could face a Williams-like decline in 2026, particularly if they lose Max Verstappen.

F1’s new technical regulations come into play for 2026 with entirely new engine rules.

It’s also a new era for Red Bull, which will build their own power unit for the first time through Red Bull Powertrains.

The early indications are that Mercedes could be ahead of their rivals in terms of engine development like they were in 2014.

However, all speculation is unsubstantiated until all 11 teams hit the track next year for pre-season testing.

While making their own power unit for the first time is a huge challenge, Red Bull hopes next year could be even more challenging should they lose their star driver.

Montoya has warned Red Bull of a major decline next year.

“They have an engine power unit for next year that nobody knows how good it is at this point,” Montoya told Instant Casino. “Red Bull next year could be running where Williams is running.”

Verstappen’s F1 future has continued to be a hot topic following Helmut Marko’s comments after Bahrain.

Marko admitted that he “feared” losing Verstappen due to Red Bull’s poor on-track performance.

Speculation surrounding Verstappen’s Red Bull future has died down since then following his return to race-winning contention in Saudi Arabia.

Montoya weighs in on Verstappen’s future

Mercedes were heavily linked with Verstappen as they looked for a Lewis Hamilton replacement.

The rumours aren't going away, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli out of contract at the end of 2025.

However, Toto Wolff has insisted he’s happy with his current drivers and wants to remain loyal to them, given that both came through the Mercedes junior programme.

Assessing Verstappen’s chances of moving to Mercedes, Montoya added: “The hard thing is, McLaren just re-signed Piastri. Would Toto get rid of Antonelli to accommodate Max? Or would you get rid of George? I don’t know how clear the option is there.

“Basically, if Max went to Mercedes, whoever left Mercedes would go to Red Bull, in my opinion.

“If you had to make a decision tomorrow, would you get rid of George? George has been a Mercedes guy for a long time. It’s not like the only eyes were for Antonelli.

“And Antonelli’s done a very good job being a rookie. So the question is, do you want to pair George with Max? Do you want to pair Max with Antonelli? Or you decide to stay where you are and don’t take Max? That could happen.

“I know Toto was desperate to have Max last year. Is he still desperate this year to have Max? I’m not so sure.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
1h ago
John McPhee on “quirky” Oulton Park: “I need more laps to understand the track”
John McPhee, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Can Maverick Vinales repeat his Qatar MotoGP heroics in Spanish GP?
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “I have to do a step, but I can battle for the win here”
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
BSB Results
2h ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“I hope to have that problem:” Alex Marquez eyes brotherly battle for MotoGP crown
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Leading MotoGP riders against tyre pressure rule change after Maverick Vinales penalty
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez makes intriguing claim about his current level in MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Red Bull warned of Williams-like decline if Max Verstappen leaves in 2026
Williams and Red Bull on track
MotoGP News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo urges 2026 Yamaha V4 shift: “I never really won in a fight”
Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jorge Martin set for Madrid return as Aprilia “treat him like a son”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP