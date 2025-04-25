Pascal Wehrlein to make WEC debut at Spa ahead of Le Mans

Porsche has announced that Pascal Wehrlein will join the team at next month’s World Endurance Championship race at Spa ahead of his debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Wehrlein has been drafted in the #6 Porsche 963 LMDh alongside defendings WEC champions Laurens Vanthoor and Kevin Estre for the 6 Hours of Spa on 10 May.

This would mark his maiden appearance in the WEC and help him prepare for his debut at Le Mans in June. He is due to contest the blue riband round of the French endurance classic in Porsche Penske Motorsport’s additional #4 entry with teammates Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.

Wehrlein previously raced a customer Porsche 963 for JDC-Miller in January’s Daytona 24 Hours.

“It’s obviously first-class that I can celebrate my debut in FIA WEC at Spa-Francorchamps and get to know the way Porsche Penske Motorsport works even earlier – every competitive kilometre with the Porsche 963 counts,” said Wehrlein.

“In Kévin and Laurens, I have two team-mates from whom I can learn a lot. I’m really looking forward to competing on such an iconic racetrack as the Belgian Grand Prix circuit.”

Porsche also announced that Nico Muller, who joined its factory roster this year after spending the last three years at Peugeot, will race for the team at Spa.

He will team up with Julien Andlauer and Michael Christensen in the #5 963.

Muller will also serve as PPM’s reserve driver at Le Mans on 14-15 June.

“I’m super-happy to be supporting Porsche Penske Motorsport at Le Mans and doing my bit to help achieve the big goal – although of course I hope I won’t be needed there!” the Swiss star said.

“I’m also looking forward to returning to FIA WEC and competing in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps alongside Julien and Michael.

“Following my Sebring stint in IMSA and some testing, I will be able to complete more important laps with the Porsche 963. This is a great opportunity, and I would like to thank both Porsche Penske Motorsport and my Formula E team Andretti for making it possible.”

Both Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell, who have served as additional third drivers in Porsche’s WEC line-up, have clashing commitments in IMSA over the Spa weekend.