Tennis legend Roger Federer named honorary starter for 2025 Le Mans

Retired tennis star Roger Federer has been named the honorary starter for this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

Federer, who won 20 grand slams in his illustrious career, will wave the French flag on Saturday 14 June at 4pm to mark the start of the 93rd edition of the sportscar classic.

Le Mans co-organiser ACO has appointed a well-known personality as the official starter for the race every year since 1949. Federer, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, joins an illustrious list that includes actor Brad Pitt, football icon Zinedine Zidane and NBA ace Lebron James.

The Swiss is known for his passion for motorsport and most recently attended the 2023 Miami Formula 1 race with his entire family.

He is also a brand ambassador for luxury watch brand Rolex, which is a major sponsor for Le Mans.

“It’s a huge honour to have been invited to start the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an iconic but extremely gruelling race,” said the 43-year-old.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and resilience it demands. Being at the heart of this emblematic event will be a remarkable experience.”

A total of 62 cars will take part in Le Mans, which will also serve as the fourth round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, added: “It will be a tremendous privilege to welcome Roger Federer as the official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“His influence extends far beyond tennis. He is a living legend, admired as much for his achievements as for his human qualities. His involvement will further boost the appeal of this year’s race, which is already gearing up to be outstanding.”