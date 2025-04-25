McLaren to pull out of Formula E after 2024/25 season

McLaren is leaving FE after just three seasons.

McLaren
McLaren
© XPB Images

McLaren will cease its participation in Formula E at the end of the 2024/25 season in July.

The British manufacturer said it is withdrawing from Formula E after “a strategic review of its racing portfolio” and the decision will “allow us to maximise future opportunities for growth”.

The news follows the announcement that McLaren will enter the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class in 2027 with an LMDh programme.

McLaren entered Formula E at the end of 2022 after taking over Mercedes’ former operations, using a customer powertrain from Nissan.

Sam Bird scored McLaren’s one and only victory so far at Sao Paulo last season, and it currently sits third in the teams’ standings with podiums in three out of the first five races.

Formula E is the second all-electric series which McLaren has exited recently, having also left Extreme E after just three seasons in 2022-24.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in Formula E and the series plays an integral part in the overall motorsport landscape, but the time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing’s overall strategic direction - including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“For now, we are focused on setting this great team up for future success by working towards securing a new owner. The team has delivered a strong start to the year and we intend to finish the season on a high. I’d like to thank the team, Formula E, our partners, and our fans for their continued support.”

McLaren FE chief Ian James said the team that originally started life as HWA Race Lab in 2018 is working to find new investment to continue its involvement in Formula E under a new name next season

"We have been on an incredible journey so far as a team and are rightly proud of our achievements,” said James.

“Since the start of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we have been extremely fortunate to have been an integral part of the McLaren Racing family.

“My heartfelt thanks goes out to the company, our partners and all of our fans, for their trust and support throughout, which will continue as we fight to the end of this year’s Championship. This team is second-to-none in terms of the talent within – talent which has delivered huge success in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

"Although our McLaren Racing chapter comes to an end, we recognise the value and power of Formula E as a World Championship and platform for positive change as the sport goes from strength to strength.

“Work is well underway to explore the best opportunities for the team to continue competing beyond Season 11. In the meantime, we will be giving our all to make sure that we finish the current chapter of our Formula E adventure in style."

