Formula E Monaco E-Prix - Race 1 results

Check out the full results for the opening leg of Formula E's Monaco E-Prix.

Nissan driver Oliver Rowland extended his advantage in the Formula E standings with his third victory of the 2024/25 season in the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday.

Rowland took the lead of the race with just five laps to run in Monte Carlo after passing Mahindra rival Nyck de Vries at the Nouvelle chicane.

The Briton started from the front row of the grid and hit the front for the first time on lap 11 of 30, when polesitter Taylor Barnhard ran straight through the swimming chicane and had to drop a place back.

The Pit Boost cycle dropped Rowland out of podium positions, but a tactical decision to delay his final attack mode allowed him to recover the lost ground and eventually take a 2.1s win.

De Vries followed up a solid performance in qualifying with his first podium finish in Formula E in the Gen3 era as well as the first for Mahindra since 2023. 

The Dutch driver gained a number of places in the pitlane and even took the lead of the race after passing Andretti's Nico Mueller, but ultimately had to settle for second place.

The final spot on the podium went to the sister Andretti car of Jake Dennis, who held on to third place despite being given a five-second time penalty for overspeeding during the first of the two full-course yellow periods.

Dennis was assisted by his teammate Mueller, who slowed down Mahindra's Edoardo Mortara and Porsche rival Pascal Wehrlein to give Dennis the five-second buffer he needed to secure a podium finish.

Wehrlein was the only Porsche driver to finish the race after teammate Antonio Felix da Costa crashed out early on while battling with Mortara, who in turn was trying to overtake David Beckmann. Da Costa's crash triggered the first FCY of the day.

Monaco E-Prix - Saturday race results:

PosNo.DriverPowertrainGap
123Oliver RowlandNissan 
221Nyck de VriesMahindra2.116
327Jake DennisPorsche7.523
448Edoardo MortaraMahindra11.375
551Nico MuellerPorsche11.531
61Pascal WehrleinPorsche11.887
733Dan TicktumPorsche12.731
84Robin FrijnsJaguar14.848
92Stoffel VandoorneMaserati16.306
107Max GüntherDS16.340
118Sam BirdNissan16.683
1225Jean-Éric VergneDS17.579
1311Lucas di GrassiLola18.105
1417Norman NatoNissan18.129
153David BeckmannPorsche20.761
165Taylor BarnardNissan20.913
1755Jake HughesMaserati21.274
1837Nick CassidyJaguar57.435
1916Sébastien BuemiJaguar1'06.542
209Mitch EvansJaguar1'07.087
2122Zane MaloneyLola1'14.218
-13Antonio Felix da CostaPorsche 

