Long-time Jaguar Formula E boss to leave team at end of the season

Jaguar Formula E team principal James Barclay will leave the squad at the end of the 2024/25 season, Crash.net can confirm.

Barclay played an instrumental role in setting up Jaguar’s Formula E team in 2016 and bringing the iconic British marque back into motorsport after a decade-long absence.

After a rocky start, Jaguar gradually became a frontrunner in Formula E under Barclay’s reign, winning both the teams’ and the new manufacturers’ titles last season.

Mitch Evans delivered Jaguar another win at the start of the Gen3 Evo era in Sao Paulo in December, but the 2024/25 season has otherwise proven to be a nightmare for the outfit.

Barclay’s contribution to Jaguar goes beyond just Formula E, with the Briton having also set up the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy one-make series that ran on the FE undercard between 2018-20.

As managing director of JLR Motorsport, he was also responsible for launching the Defender Dakar Rally programme that is due to get underway in 2026.

Jaguar is yet to announce a replacement for Barclay.

"JLR can confirm that James Barclay has decided to leave his role as Managing Director JLR Motorsport and Team Principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, effective from 01 August 2025, to pursue an exciting role outside our business,” Jaguar Racing said in a statement provided to Crash.net.

“James has been an integral member of the JLR leadership team since he joined the company in 2013.

“Among many significant accomplishments during his time at JLR, last year, James sensationally led Jaguar TCS Racing to Jaguar’s first world championship win since 1991.

“More recently, James has been instrumental in establishing the programme which will see Defender enter as a factory team into the Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally Raid Championship from 2026. James will continue in his current role leading the JLR Motorsport function until 01 August."