Formula 2 race winner Jehan Daruvala to take sabbatical from racing in 2025

The Indian driver won races at F3 and F2 level but endured a tough first year in Formula E

Former Formula 2 and Formula E driver Jehan Daruvala has announced that he will sit out the 2025 racing season.

Daruvala said there were “many circumstances” responsible for his decision to take a sabbatical from active competition, but he strongly hinted at a desire to make a comeback in the future.

The Indian driver made his debut in Formula E last year with Maserati but struggled to run near the front, finishing 21st in the standings with just eight points to his name.

His teammate, Maximilian Guenther, was classified eighth in the championship after scoring victory in the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix and bagging another podium at Misano.

At the end of July last year, Maserati announced that both Guenther and Daruvala will be departing the squad.

Guenther went on to join DS Penske for the 2024/25 Formula E campaign, while Daruvala was left without a drive in the all-electric series.

“Update: Unfortunately due to many circumstances I’m currently not racing in 2025,” the 26-year-old, who recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s the first time in 15 years that I won’t be racing . This is hopefully just a bump in a long journey ahead.

“My passion and dream is to continue to represent India 🇮🇳 at a global level In motorsport and will be working towards that.

“I want to thank all of you for your continuous support and looking forward towards the future!”

Prior to Formula E, Daruvala spent four seasons competing in Formula 2, scoring four wins and achieving a best finish of seventh in the championship on two occasions (2021 and ‘22).

Earlier in his junior racing career, he clinched two race wins and three additional podium finishes en route to a strong third position in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 season in 2019.

Daruvala was a member of Force India’s young driver academy and was being groomed to become only the third driver Formula 1 from India after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

However, the team owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya ran into financial issues and was taken over by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll in the middle of the 2018 season.

Daruvala was also a Red Bull junior from 2020-22 in his first three years in F2.

