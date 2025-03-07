YouTuber Mr Beast crashes Formula E car in Miami event

YouTube star Mr Beast crashed a Formula E car while taking part in the series’ all-celebrity Evo Sessions event in Miami on Thursday.

Mr Beast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, was a late addition to the two-day Evo Sessions at the Miami International Autodrome, where each of the 11 FE teams was giving a celebrity a chance to drive the new Gen3 EVO car.

Mr Beast completed the first lap smoothly while running behind the Porsche Taycan safety car, but on the second lap he spun the car and tapped the barriers in the opening sector.

The 26-year-old was unhurt and was able to get out of the car unaided, Formula E said in a statement.

His CUPRA KIRO FE car only sustained cosmetic damage in the incident and was returned to the pitlane.

A number of famous personalities took to the Miami track this week after completing several days of training with their respective teams.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, son of football star David Becham, and tech content creator Cleo Abrahm were among those taking part in the event.