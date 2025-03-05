YouTube star MrBeast makes grand entry at Formula E’s Miami event

YouTube star James Stephen Donaldson, better known by his alias MrBeast, made a surprise appearance during Formula E’s ‘Evo Sessions’ celebrity event at Miami on Wednesday.

MrBeast entered the paddock wearing a largely plain black race suit which carried the logo of his Feastable chocolate and snacks brand.

He is not on the list of the 11 celebrities who are getting a chance to test Formula E’s Gen3 Evo car at the Miami International Autodrome this week.

Instead, it has been reported that the 26-year-old is conducting some filming with Dan Ticktum and the Cupra Kiro team.

The American team also shared pictures of MrBeast pasting stickers of his Feastable brand on the engine cover of its car.

Leading automotive content creator Juca Viapri, who boasts four million followers on Instagram, is due to take part in the FE EVO Sessions for the team that previously raced under the ERT banner in Formula E.

Other notable names to drive an FE car in Miami include ex-Man City and Argentinian football player Sergio Aguero, David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham and tech content creator Cleo Abram.

Formula E will not be broadcasting the Evo Sessions live, but a documentary about the event will be released later.