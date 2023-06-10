Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

As it happened: Francesco Bagnaia claims victory in chaotic sprint

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Francesco Bagnaia claimed victory ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Alex Marquez crashed out on lap one after contact with Brad Binder which resulted in a Long Lap penalty for the KTM rider.  

14:56
14:27
14:26
Bagnaia makes it three Sprint race wins

Bagnaia wins from Bezzecchi and Martin who managed to hold off Zarco by under a tenth. 

14:24
Last lap

THis is not over as Bezzecchi closes in by two tenths. 

14:22
Penultimate lap

Bezzecchi is closing back in on Bagnaia but the factory Ducati rider seems to have this one under control.

14:19

We have a new all-time top speed record, Binder sets a 366.1kmph. 

14:17

Bezzecchi is all over Bagnaia as Martin and Zarco are also holding on to the leading duo. 

14:14
Lap 4

Bagnaia leads as Martin makes another mistake which allows Bezzecchi to claim P2. 

14:11

It's all kicking off as Miller has pushed Marquez wide, as has the other factory KTM of Binder on Quartararo. 

14:09

Miller is making his move as Martin overtake Bagnaia for the lead of the race.

14:09

It's raining at Mugello.

14:07

Bagnaia leads from Marc Marquez but it's disaster for Alex Marquez who has crashed at turn one. 

14:03

The formation lap in underway as Bagnaia leads the field away.

13:56

We're under five minutes away from lights out in Mugello.

13:46

Bagnaia is the favourite heading into the 12-lap sprint after topping Practice 3 and showing devastating race pace. 

13:41
Grid for the Sprint

Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez. 

13:36

Good afternoon and welcome back to race day at Mugello. Coming up at 14:00pm UK time is the Sprint. 

10:45
10:42
The world champion to start the Sprint race from pole

That's it... Bagnaia takes pole position ahead of Marc and Alex Marquez.

10:41

Alex Marquez goes third to make it two Marquez's on the front row. 

10:40

Bagnaia and Marquez are over four tenths clear of Martin in third. 

10:37

Bagnaia goes top and drags Marquez around with him. The Honda rider goes second. 

10:35

Bagnaia is furious with Marc Marquez - the Honda rider was exiting pit lane and was well ahead of the world champion, but Bagnaia felt as though he should have slowed to allow him through into turn one.

10:32

Jorge Martin goes into provisionl pole following a brilliant final sector. 

10:30

Enea Bastianini has gone down early in Q2 as Bezzecchi goes fastest from Marc Marquez. 

