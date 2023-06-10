2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|19m 41.183s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.369s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.952s
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.009s
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+3.668s
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.772s
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.905s
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+6.062s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+6.431s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+6.458s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+6.672s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+7.930s
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+9.022s
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+11.508s
|15
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|+14.344s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.666s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+16.725s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+17.247s
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+21.596s
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+35.212s
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+46.189s
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|DNF
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia wins a tense home Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, ahead of countryman and title rival Marco Bezzecchi.
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini made it an all-Ducati top five, with KTM's Jack Miller, Honda's Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro best of the rest.
Spots of rain put riders on edge just before the 11-lap encounter and continued to taunt them during the opening laps.
Bagnaia's early lead disappeared when a flurry of spots caused lap times to drop by three seconds. But the moisture then cleared and, with Bagnaia back in front, Bezzecchi took over from Martin as the #1's nearest rival.
The VR46 rider broke the official race record with 5 laps to go, with the Pramacs of Martin and Zarco also in close pursuit. But Bagnaia offered no room for a pass.
Front-row starter Marc Marquez was an early podium contender before being shuffled back to seventh, Miller sending the Repsol Honda wide during one 'firm' pass.
KTM team-mate Brad Binder had an eventful race, receiving a long lap penalty for contact that sent Alex Marquez down at the apex of turn one, then setting a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 366.1km/h during his fightback to 11th, just behind Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Rins was the other non-finisher and is undergoing checks in the medical centre.
Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.
New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.
RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.
Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.
Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.
GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.