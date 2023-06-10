2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 19m 41.183s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.369s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.952s 4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.009s 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +3.668s 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.772s 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +3.905s 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +6.062s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +6.431s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +6.458s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.672s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +7.930s 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +9.022s 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +11.508s 15 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +14.344s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.666s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +16.725s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +17.247s 19 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +21.596s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +35.212s 21 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +46.189s Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia wins a tense home Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, ahead of countryman and title rival Marco Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini made it an all-Ducati top five, with KTM's Jack Miller, Honda's Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro best of the rest.

Spots of rain put riders on edge just before the 11-lap encounter and continued to taunt them during the opening laps.

Bagnaia's early lead disappeared when a flurry of spots caused lap times to drop by three seconds. But the moisture then cleared and, with Bagnaia back in front, Bezzecchi took over from Martin as the #1's nearest rival.

The VR46 rider broke the official race record with 5 laps to go, with the Pramacs of Martin and Zarco also in close pursuit. But Bagnaia offered no room for a pass.

Front-row starter Marc Marquez was an early podium contender before being shuffled back to seventh, Miller sending the Repsol Honda wide during one 'firm' pass.

KTM team-mate Brad Binder had an eventful race, receiving a long lap penalty for contact that sent Alex Marquez down at the apex of turn one, then setting a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 366.1km/h during his fightback to 11th, just behind Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Rins was the other non-finisher and is undergoing checks in the medical centre.

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.



New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.



RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.



Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.



Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.