In a statement, the factory Yamaha rider – whose current contract expires at the end of next year – added that he will be setting up his own management company, called ‘FQ20’.

Quartararo has spent his entire MotoGP career with Yamaha but sought assurances that the M1 project, and especially the engine, would be upgraded before signing for 2023 and 2024.

Unfortunately, the increase in power is still not enough to run high downforce aero and looks to have been at the cost of handling, with Quartararo taking just one podium so far this season and starting this weekend's Italian MotoGP ninth in the standings.

Fellow MotoGP champion Marc Marquez split from his long-time manager, Emilio Alzamora, during last season.

Fabio Quartararo takes his management in his own hands

'Eric Mahé will not be managing Fabio's interests for the period 2025-26.

'By setting up his own management company, FQ20, Fabio is taking from now on matters into his own hands, almost seven years after the start of their collaboration, which saw Fabio Quartararo enter the MotoGP class and win a world title.

'Fabio: "After more than 7 years, our partnership is coming to an end. It's been a great period of time together, especially the good times we've had, growing up since 2016 and the difficult times in Moto3, up to MotoGP and the World Championship title in 2021. Your work has always been first-rate during these years, which hasn't prevented some good laughs. I wish you all the best for the future."

'Eric: "So many good memories... The period during which I probably enjoyed working alongside Fabio the most was 2018-19. The fine negotiation with Yamaha Petronas and the first season of MotoGP which enabled Fabio to establish himself as one of the best riders in the World. I wish you all the success you deserve for the future. Gazzz!"'