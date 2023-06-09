It looks as though Espargaro won't be coming back out in FP1.
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia heads into his and Ducati's home race leading the world champion by the slender margin of one point over Le Mans race winner Marco Bezzecchi.
Making their returns to action are Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira.
It looks as though Espargaro won't be coming back out in FP1.
It's currently a Ducati top six at Mugello.
There could be a time attack run to end FP1 as every rider is in pit lane with ten minutes remaining.
It's so far been a positive return to MotoGP action for Bastianini as the Italian is currently in the top ten.
Pirro goes fastest ahead of Bagnaia as Ducati flex their muscles.
Espargaro has now crashed at the final corner and he's really struggling to walk under his own weight.
Marquez remains fastest as Pirro and Jorge Martin are the only other riders to have broken underneath the 1m 47s barrier.
It seems as though nothing has happened on-track, but Espargaro was seen hobbling back to his seat before emotion came puring out of the Spaniard. Espargaro might have suffered an injury prior to the weekend- more news on this when we get it.
Espargaro is in tears at the back of the Aprilia garage.
Tempers are flaring between Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli - the latter was riding slowly and seemed to hold up Marquez who waved his arms in frustration.
Aleix Espargaro comes close to losing the front-end of his machine.
A reminder that Alex Marquez will serve a three-place grid penalty during the Grand Prix on Sunday following his incident with Brad Binder on lap one in Le Mans.
Alex Marquez goes top with a time of 1:46.852s.
On wildcard duties again this weekend, Michele Pirro is the current leader from the LCR Honda duo of Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins.
Here we go with the opening MotoGP practice at Mugello!
MotoGP Practice 1 is coming up at 9:45 UK time.
Good morning and welcome to Friday practice at the Italian MotoGP in Mugello.