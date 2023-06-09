Twice a sprint winner already this season, Binder has enjoyed by far his best start to a MotoGP season as he sits 13 points behind world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

A constant challenger at the front of the field, Binder has been one of the riders that’s adapted best to the new format.

With that said, Binder has also suffered some bad luck when it comes to the main Grand Prix, which is why the KTM rider doesn’t find himself atop the standings.

Speaking about the importance of finishing every race, Binder said: "It’s been so easy to see how up and down the order has been this season. I think with this new format and there being so many points on offer, small mistakes can really hurt in the long run.

"It’s really important to finish but I want to be fighting for podiums and at least fighting at the sharp end."

Prior to the 2023 season getting underway, KTM appeared to be in a heap of trouble following a disappointing pre-season.

But Binder and teammate Jack Miller have been impressive more often than not, which has come as a result of a small update on Binder’s side.

"The pre-season was tricky but in Portimao the guys brought us a small update, which for me, made everything start working much better," added the South African.

"Even though the points are looking quite good and the points don’t look bad, it has also been a tricky [start to the season].

"In the five main races I’ve had three issues. One where I fell off myself, once I got wiped out and in Le Mans going back to 20th, then getting a Long Lap which didn’t help either. When you’re strong you really need to take advantage."

Since winning his two sprint races and closing in on the likes of Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, Binder has been asked on multiple occasions about being a title contender.

Not something he’s stressing over, the former Moto3 world champion is solely focused on winning races which should take care of the rest

Binder said: "It’s been fantastic to be so strong in the last few races. It’s nice to be where we are in the championship at the moment, but my goal is to fight for podiums and wins where I can.

"I believe that if I focus on that and do my job properly then the rest will fall into place how it needs to be. I feel good and my bike is working well."