German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results (1)
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring
Francesco Bagnaia heads into the German Grand Prix weekend looking for his third consecutive win, but first at Sachsenring.
Sure to be one of his main rivals is Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez, who is unbeaten in 11 visits to the German circuit.
Zarco is your leader after one practice session as Marquez, Espargaro, Alex Marquez and Martin round out the top five.
Quartararo's crash means yellow flags have come out and thus Zarco is going to finish fastest.
Quartararo has now crashed with less than minutes to go
Marquez goes quickest as Franco Morbidelli has crashed.
He goes second but Marquez is on a stunning lap...
Marquez goes second as Quartararo is challenging for top spot...
Espargaro and Bagnaia trade fastest times as the former breaks underneath the 1m 21s barrier.
Make that third as Espargaro has put his Aprilia top of the leaderboard.
Bagnaia goes second!
Bagnaia improves although it's not enough to crack the top ten.
The action is heating up as Bagnaia and Quartararo have also left pit lane.
There's still time for lap times to improve with 12 minutes remaining. Miller is getting closer to matching the best times already set in P1.
Vinales and Miller are now out on circuit, both with dry tyres, although conditions haven't improved enough for lap times to be quicker.
The two factory Aprilia riders are back out on circuit, but they are the only two.
Lucio Cecchinello has just confirmed that a decision on the second seat at LCR Honda for 2024 could be made next week.
What started as gentle rain has become slightly heavier in the last few minutes.
Lap times aren't improving at the moment as the rain gets heavier.
Martin now leads from Honda duo Nakagami and Marquez.
Aleix Espargaro has crashed at turn one - disaster for the injured Aprilia rider.
Big moment for Marquez at turn seven as he nearly lost the front-end.
Johann Zarco is also showing good speed early on as he goes top by nearly two tenths.
After two flying laps it's that man Marc Marquez who is currently fastest.
We're underway with Practice 1 at Sachsenring.