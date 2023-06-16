Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring

Last Updated: 24 Minutes Ago

Francesco Bagnaia heads into the German Grand Prix weekend looking for his third consecutive win, but first at Sachsenring.

Sure to be one of his main rivals is Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez, who is unbeaten in 11 visits to the German circuit. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net will bring you live updates and all the latest news throughout the German Grand Prix weekend. 

Reporting By:
10:34
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:33
That's it for Practice 1

Zarco is your leader after one practice session as Marquez, Espargaro, Alex Marquez and Martin round out the top five.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:32

Quartararo's crash means yellow flags have come out and thus Zarco is going to finish fastest. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:31
Quartararo makes it a double crash for Yamaha

Quartararo has now crashed with less than minutes to go

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:27

Marquez goes quickest as Franco Morbidelli has crashed. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:27

He goes second but Marquez is on a stunning lap...

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:26

Marquez goes second as Quartararo is challenging for top spot... 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:25

Espargaro and Bagnaia trade fastest times as the former breaks underneath the 1m 21s barrier. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:23

Make that third as Espargaro has put his Aprilia top of the leaderboard. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:23

Bagnaia goes second! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:22

Bagnaia improves although it's not enough to crack the top ten. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:20

The action is heating up as Bagnaia and Quartararo have also left pit lane. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:19

There's still time for lap times to improve with 12 minutes remaining. Miller is getting closer to matching the best times already set in P1. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:15

Vinales and Miller are now out on circuit, both with dry tyres, although conditions haven't improved enough for lap times to be quicker. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:10

The two factory Aprilia riders are back out on circuit, but they are the only two. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:07

Lucio Cecchinello has just confirmed that a decision on the second seat at LCR Honda for 2024 could be made next week.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:04

What started as gentle rain has become slightly heavier in the last few minutes. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:04
It's raining at Sachsenring

Lap times aren't improving at the moment as the rain gets heavier. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:00
Marquez's close call at T7
RobertJones Profile Picture
09:58

Martin now leads from Honda duo Nakagami and Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:56
Espargaro is down

Aleix Espargaro has crashed at turn one - disaster for the injured Aprilia rider. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:52

Big moment for Marquez at turn seven as he nearly lost the front-end. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:51

Johann Zarco is also showing good speed early on as he goes top by nearly two tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:50

After two flying laps it's that man Marc Marquez who is currently fastest. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:46

We're underway with Practice 1 at Sachsenring. 

RobertJones Profile Picture