Binder, who sits fourth in the MotoGP standings, is currently the only non-Ducati in the top six which is a testament to how well he’s started the 2023 season, but also the improvements KTM has made.

Teammate Jack Miller is seventh in the championship, making him the second highest placed rider not aboard a Ducati, but for Binder, the opening few rounds have seen him become a title contender due to his performance and consistency.

Yes, Francesco Bagnaia holds a 39-point advantage over Binder, and yes Ducati has the best bike, however, that hasn’t stopped Binder from believing.

The South African, who has won previously at Sachsenring, feels he could be in the mix again this weekend.

"In general I’m excited to get started - this is a track I have great memories of my first championship podium and my first win in Moto2," said Binder.

"The way our bike is working, we can be incredibly competitive here. It’s clear that we struggled at Mugello when things were more flowing.

"But when we stop the bike, and use our acceleration, we are stronger than last season.

"We have some small things to try to improve our feeling. Just purely playing with the setting."

While beating ‘King of the Ring’ Marc Marquez will be difficult, so will beating Ducati who have dominated the early stages of this season.

Binder, along with Alex Rins is the only rider to win a race outside of Ducati’s trio of Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

The KTM has made significant improvements this season but Ducati remain the team to beat, which is why BInder was asked about what the Austrain manufacturer is still lacking.

Binder added: "I think it’s hard to point out. I think we have our strong points and they have theirs.

"But one area where we need to improve a little bit is maybe the lsight natural turning of our bike could be better, and secondly, stability.

"We have a lot of shaking when we change direction. I think those are the key points that we need to work on."