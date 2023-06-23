Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results (1)
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen
Francesco Bagnaia heads into the Dutch MotoGP weekend looking to make it back-to-back wins at Assen, following his triumph in 2022.
Marc Marquez returns to action after withdrawing from the German Grand Prix.
Looks like Martin has ran out of fuel after pulling off the circuit close to where practice starts take place.
Bezzecchi takes top spot ahead of Vinales and Alex Marquez.
This is continuing to be a dominant showing from Bezzecchi as no rider is within three tenths of his time.
Bagnaia is livid following another mistake at turn 15. The world champion was making a pushing gesture with his arms when debreifing with his crew.
In terms of lap times Bezzecchi is still leading but has dropped his time to a 1:32.725s, which is four tenths quicker than Maverick Vinales in P2.
Miller taxis are back as the Australian has given Zarco a lift back to pit lane.
Zarco has now crashed for Ducati - sector four.
Bastianini has wrecked his factory Ducati at turn ten. 'The Beast' is fine but it was a big one for the Italian.
Bagnaia moves up to sixth before getting it wrong at turn one and showing frustration with himself.
It's not been a smooth-sailing start for Bagnaia as the Italian gets turn six wrong again.
Miguel Oliveira has gone down at turn one. It was a fast crash for the RNF Aprilia rider.
Like Marquez, KTM have made a slow start to Practice 1 as Miller is currently 16th, while Brad Binder is 21st.
Marc Marquez is a long way off the pace and is currently down in 19th place.
There's just +0.004s separating the two Mooney VR46 Ducati riders as Bezzecchi leads Marini.
Bagnaia has had to abandon his latest lap after carrying too much speed into turn six.
We're seeing some storng pace early on from Ducati as Enea Bastianini currently leads the way from Luca Marini.
MotoGP Practice 1 at Assen is underway!
All eyes will be on Marc Marquez this weekend as the eight-time world champion is less than 100% fit.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Dutch MotoGP at Assen. Coming up in ten minutes time is P1.