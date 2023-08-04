This is the only practice session of the weekend where timings count towards Q2 entry.
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Practice from the British MotoGP at Silverstone
The first 'practice' session of the new MotoGP rules is at Silverstone. This is the only session timed for entry into tomorrow's Q2.
Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates from the British MotoGP at Silverstone.
This is the only practice session of the weekend where timings count towards Q2 entry.
MotoGP has introduced a slightly-tweaked version of their 2023 format.
The new weekend schedule will come into effect at Silverstone this weekend on August 4-6, the next round of the championship.
New MotoGP format
Friday morning: 45-minute Free Practice 1
Friday afternoon: 60-minute Practice (session timed for entry into Q2)
Saturday morning: 30-minute Free Practice 2
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 1
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 2
Saturday afternoon: Sprint race
Sunday: Warm-up
Sunday: Race
The key change is that the first session of the weekend, now a 45-minute Free Practice on Friday morning, will no longer be timed for entry into Qualifying 2.
This was approved by the Grand Prix Commission after a unanimous agreement by every MotoGP team.
From now on, a second session on Friday afternoon called Practice will be the only timed session for entry into Q2.
Riders and teams will then get a 30-minute Free Practice 2 session on Saturday morning, before the usual sprint race.
Sunday is unchanged.
New this weekend, MotoGP riders have just finished their practice start procedures following FP1, but Bastianini has crashed on his in-lap.
That's it for FP1 - Bezzecchi, Marini, Martin, Zarco and Miller is your top five.
He doesn't manage to do it which means Bezzecchi will end FP1 on top ahead of Marini and Martin.
Bezzecchi goes back to the top of the leaderboard but Martin could steal top spot...
Marini and Bezzecchi fight back as they make it a Ducati 1-2.
Espargaro had momentarily gone quickest but Zarco has improved on his time by two tenths after electing for a new soft rear tyre.
The top ten with five minutes to go - Marini, Bezzecchi, A. Espargaro, Martin, A. Marquez, Binder, Miller, Quartararo, Vinales and Zarco.
Time attacks are not expected as we head into the final ten minutes, as FP1 has no bearing on qualifying seeding.
First crash of the session and it's for Franco Morbidelli who has gone down at turn 7.
Bagnaia's slow start to Practice 1 is continuing as he remains down in P14. Bezzecchi is still the top Ducati in first place.
Bezzecchi runs off circuit at turn six.
Miller has had his quickest lap deleted and is now back in P4.
Miller has now responded to Bezzecchi's impressive pace by moving clear by the slender margin of 0.007s.
Bezzecchi is showing some very impressive speed as he breaks into the 2m flat lap time barrier.
Jack Miller is the early pacesetter ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
We're underway with Practice 1 at Silverstone. With the schedule change, FP1 will no longer count towards qualifying seeding.
Pol Espargaro is back in action at Silverstone for the first time since his horror crash at Portimao.
A reminder that Alex Rins will join Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha next season, in place of Franco Morbidelli.
Good morning and welcome to the British MotoGP at Silverstone. FP1 is coming up at 10:45 UK time.