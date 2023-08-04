2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 2'00.295s 16/16 332k 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.036s 16/17 335k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.075s 16/16 331k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.172s 15/17 332k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.370s 16/16 330k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.382s 14/15 328k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.561s 12/14 329k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.641s 16/16 326k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.803s 16/18 331k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.946s 17/17 326k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.964s 15/16 328k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.122s 17/17 332k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.156s 8/19 329k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.225s 14/15 330k 15 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.291s 16/16 328k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.619s 15/17 329k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.879s 12/16 328k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.258s 12/14 323k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +2.265s 11/17 325k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.453s 17/17 326k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.581s 17/17 324k 22 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +3.502s 11/16 328k

Marco Bezzecchi leads an all-Ducati top four during opening practice for the 2023 British MotoGP at a dry but overcast and chilly Silverstone.

VR46's title contender Bezzecchi set the pace for much of the 45 minutes, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Mooney team-mate Luca Marini completing the top three during the middle stages.

Bezzecchi was then pushed down the order by the appearance of some new medium rear tyres in the closing stages, but Bezzecchi returned the #72 to the head of the timesheets by just 0.036s over Marini on his final lap.

Pramac Ducati team-mates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco followed with Jack Miller getting his KTM spectacularly sideways under braking on his way to best of the rest in fifth.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia moved to twelfth on his penultimate lap, then was frustrated to run wide.

In a change to the previous practice format, the Friday morning session has become a 'free practice' with only this afternoon's second practice decided the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2.

Competing in his first session since confirmation he will be replaced at Monster Yamaha by Alex Rins next season, Franco Morbidelli was caught out by a cold rear tyre and flicked from his M1 on an out lap with 15mins to go.

The Italian looked to have some aero fitted at the time and team-mate Fabio Quartararo then duly emerged with bigger wings fitted, which would be their one available in-season aero update. Morbidelli returned to claim seventh and top Yamaha, with Quartararo tenth.

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami also has some new aero this weekend, a wide 'ground effect' style design of the type first used by Aprilia. Meanwhile, factory Aprilia riders Espargaro and Maverick Vinales had a revised update to their lower fairings.

The Repsol Honda team of Marc Marquez and Joan Mir appeared to use HRC chassis this morning, while LCR riders Nakagami and stand-in Iker Lecuona ran the Kalex.

Marquez was the top RC213V rider, in 15th.

Taking part in his first MotoGP session since Portimao, the recovering Pol Espargaro was 22nd and last for GASGAS Tech3, 3.5s from Bezzecchi.

With the pits, paddock and starting grid being moved to the new Wing this year, a special practice start period was held after the session, which saw a fall for Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP returns from its summer break with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leading the standings by 35-points over Jorge Martin (Pramac) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) one point further back to complete an all-Ducati top three.



A revised practice format from this weekend means only Friday’s second session will be used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.



After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.



For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:

· 1st offense: Warning

· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty

· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty

· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty



Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) have used the summer break to recover from injuries and return to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.



However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and is replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).



Weather forecasts warn of potential showers throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday.

