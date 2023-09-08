San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results (1)
San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia has been declared fit ahead of his home round, as has Marco Bezzecchi.
Crash.net will bring you all the lastest news and updates throughout the Misano MotoGP weekend.
Pirro closes out FP1 fastest from Marini, Martin, Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.
Pirro is back on top as the checkered flag comes out at Misano.
Jorge Martin fires his Pramac Ducati to the top of the timingsheets.
Much better from Bagnaia as he goes seventh fastest.
Mistake from Bagnaia at turn ten after setting a very competitive first two sectors.
FP1 is continuing to be a battle of the wild card riders as Pedrosa goes top ahead of Pirro.
Pirro extends his advantage over Vinales with another low 1m 32s lap.
Pirro is continuing to lead the way as Maverick Vinales goes second. Pedrosa, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi round out the top five.
Bagnaia is currently 19th and seems to be struggling.
Technical issue for Takumi Takahashi who has pulled off circuit at turn seven.
The first turn 14 fall has already taken place as Augusto Fernandez has crashed.
Pedrosa has now gone second behind fellow wild card rider Michele Pirro.
It's not slowing Pedrosa down as the Spaniard is inside the top ten and still circulating.
Smoke is coming from the rear of Dani Pedrosa's KTM. Not the start to FP1 he would have wanted.
We're underway with the first practice session of the weekend.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Misano MotoGP. Coming up next is FP1 at 09:45 UK time.