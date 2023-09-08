The Yamaha rider is seeking a new seat for the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up after being axed by his current employers.

He is expected to join Pramac Ducati, although another free seat should also pop up within Ducati’s ranks at Gresini.

Franco Morbidelli to Pramac Ducati for 2024? Video of Franco Morbidelli to Pramac Ducati for 2024?

The gossip in the San Marino MotoGP paddock is that news will be confirmed this weekend, and Morbidelli said: “I have the feeling that we will know something soon. How soon? I don’t know.”

Last week he insisted that he had a preference between the available options - an apparent nod towards the ‘24 Desmosedici that is up for grabs at Pramac.

Morbidelli will test for Yamaha on Monday even though he won’t ride next year’s bike.

“There are some things that I am going to test,” he said.

“And some things, for sure, that I’m not going to test because it’s useless for me.”

Morbidelli was asked if, with his future almost secure away from Yamaha, he was free to simply enjoy the remaining races of 2023.

“No, no. I try to keep everything as professional as possible, as on point as possible,” he answered.

“It’s my job to do everything to make the blue bike arrive as in front as possible.

“To do that, I believe you need to keep focused. Do your job. Don’t lose anything on the way.”

Morbidelli was asked if the pressure was off, as Yamaha not longer had many aspirations for this season.

“Not at all,” he said. “This a home race weekend.

“We have to do an extra job here. We will try to make the perfect job, as we can. As we did in Barcelona, more or less. But with a better Sunday afternoon.”

He was asked if Misano was a track he might expect the Yamaha to suit, but replied: “Not at all. More than half of the championship is through, we’ve been through grippy tracks, long tracks, sharp tracks, everything.

“We pretty much know the performance of our package.

“But you can always do extra that allows you to make a good performance.”