Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

Catalunya MotoGP LIVE UPDATES: Six Ducatis crash as Bagnaia struck by Binder

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

A terrifying incident on the opening lap of the Catalunya MotoGP saw multiple riders fall, before Francesco Bagnaia was struck in the legs by Brad Binder.

The race was red flagged and the injured Bagnaia taken away to the medical centre.

Crash.net will birng you all the latest news and updates throughout the Catalunya MotoGP.

14:10
14:07

Zarco, Oliveira and A. Marquez round out the top six. 

14:07

Espargaro wins the Catalan MotoGP ahead of Vinales and Martin. 

14:05
Last lap

Espargaro leads by over a second from Vinales as they look set to claim Aprilia's first-ever 1-2.

14:01

After pushing Vinales wide, Espargaro has now dropped the Spaniard by a full second. 

14:00

Espargaro leads! He's made his move at turn one.

13:58
Lap 19

Espargaro is all over Vinales for the lead of the Catalan Grand Prix. 

13:56

It's now three tenths at the begining lap 18. 

13:54

The lead is just five tenths with seven laps to go. Espargaro is smelling a second victory in Barcelona. 

13:50

Espargaro is slowly coming back at Vinales which makes you think he could have dropped back to give his front tyre some clean air. 

13:45
Lap 11

Vinales now has 1.3 second lead over Espargaro, with the sprint winner losing seven tenths in the first sector. 

13:44

Raul Fernandez is the third rider to see his race end due to technical issues. 

13:41
Lap 8

Vinales is keeping his three tenths lead intact at the moment as the leading duo have now dropped Oliveira. 

13:36
Lap 6

Espargaro is beginning to catch his teammate who has just run slightly wide at turn one

13:34

Disaster for Brad Binder as he looks to be out of the Catalan Grand Prix. The South African is touring around the circuit. 

13:32
Lap 3

Espargaro has done it. He's ahead of Martin and into second. 

13:30
Lap 2

Vinales continues to lead as Espargaro and Oliveira are all over Martin. 

13:28

It's Top Gun in first as Vinales overtakes Martin at turn four. 

13:28

Jorge Martin leads from Vinales and Espargaro into turn one. 

13:26

The formation lap is underway for a second time. The new race distance will be 23 laps. 

13:23

Bikes are heading back towards the grid. 

13:16

A quick start procedure will take place at 13:21 UK time. 

13:07

Bagnaia then suffered a huge highside and was hit by Binder. The world champion is recieving treatment on the track. 

13:07

Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Zarco and both Gresini riders were caught up at turn one.

13:05

Francesco Bagnaia is out after also crashing just after turn two. The world champion has his leg ran over by a factory KTM. 

