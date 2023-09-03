The race was red flagged on the first lap after a multi-rider incident including Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Bagnaia was not involved in the original incident but then then highsided on the exit of the first chicane. While he was on the floor, Binder ran into him.

Bagnaia was conscious afterwards, it was soon confirmed.

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi could seen consoling Bagnaia's tearful girlfriend as he was taken away to the medical centre.

Bastianini was given a long lap penalty for the restart, for his role in the original pile-up. But he could not continue the race after also going to the medical centre, so will serve the penalty at the next race he starts.

Binder, who later retired early from the race, went straight to the medical facility to check on Bagnaia.

Both Bagnaia and Bastianini were taken to the Barcelona hospital for check-ups.

Aleix Espargaro later won the Catalunya MotoGP.

