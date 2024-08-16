Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Friday Practice as it happened

Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
16 Aug 2024
15:20

15:08
15:01

Binder gets himself in Q2 in fifth, and knocks out Acosta as a result. Binder is the only KTM in the top 10, as Ducati goes 1-2-3-4 in Practice. Bagnaia fastest this afternoon, from Morbidelli, Martin, and Marquez.

15:00

Bastianini down at 2b/ He's ninth, but not many riders outside the top 10 seem to have the speed on their final laps.

14:59

Bagnaia is next up, and he goes fastest: 1:28.508 is a new all-time lap record.

14:58

Marc Marquez goes fastest with the first lap of his second run, but he's then beaten by both Pramac riders: Morbidelli fastest, Martin second.

14:56

The final time attacks are now beginning, Vinales being the first to get his lap underway.

14:54

Enea Bastianini is the last rider to complete his first time attack, and he goes seventh.

14:53

Bagnaia goes fourth with the first lap of his first time attack. He was building for his second lap, but he ran wide at turn one.

14:52

Aleix Espargaro gets himself up to third, ahead of Franco Morbidelli in third. After the first runs, it's Martin from Marquez.

14:51

Acosta is going again, he goes third as Marc Marquez then pushed him to fourth.

14:50

Jorge Martin on a strong lap, and he gets into the 1:28s for the first time this weekend, a 1:28.917 to go fastest.

14:48

Time attacks beginning now. Jack Miller goes third, and Pedro Acosta replaces him there soon after.

14:46

Almost no one on track right now as everyone prepares what for most riders is their first time attack.

14:43

Signs of life for Aprilia as Maverick Vinales' first time attack effort gets him up to fifth.

14:41

Acosta back in pit lane again, having not set a valid lap on his most recent run.

14:39

Pedro Acosta back out and on a fresh medium-compound rear tyre. Still 20 minutes to go in the session and not many following Rins onto the soft rear. Saying that Johann Zarco has just gone sixth-fastest.

14:38

Bagnaia lapping consistently in the mid-1:29s as he continues to focus on race pace with the same tyres he started the session with.

14:36

Alex Rins is the first of the time attackers, he gets himself up to fifth with his first hot lap.

14:35

KTM's lab bike has stopped on track. Pol Epsargaro has pulled off on towards turn four, not immediately obvious what the issue is.

14:30

Pedro Acosta scores his third crash of the day, this time at turn nine. He's up and ok.

14:28

Marc Marquez becomes the latest rider to run on at turn four. Rear tyre just picked up in braking and snapped when it touched back down.

14:26

There's a crash for Fabio Di Giannantonio, too, so not a good couple of minutes for VR46. Di Giannantonio crashed on the inside kerb at turn eight.

14:25

Saying that, Marco Bezzecchi's just crashed for the second time today, this time at turn 2b. He's up and walking, but unable to ride back to the pits.

14:24

Little bit of a mid-session lull here, with about half the field in pit lane and most of the riders on-track focusing on used tyres.