Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Friday Practice as it happened
Recap the Austrian MotoGP Friday practice sessions.
Binder gets himself in Q2 in fifth, and knocks out Acosta as a result. Binder is the only KTM in the top 10, as Ducati goes 1-2-3-4 in Practice. Bagnaia fastest this afternoon, from Morbidelli, Martin, and Marquez.
Bastianini down at 2b/ He's ninth, but not many riders outside the top 10 seem to have the speed on their final laps.
Bagnaia is next up, and he goes fastest: 1:28.508 is a new all-time lap record.
Marc Marquez goes fastest with the first lap of his second run, but he's then beaten by both Pramac riders: Morbidelli fastest, Martin second.
The final time attacks are now beginning, Vinales being the first to get his lap underway.
Enea Bastianini is the last rider to complete his first time attack, and he goes seventh.
Bagnaia goes fourth with the first lap of his first time attack. He was building for his second lap, but he ran wide at turn one.
Aleix Espargaro gets himself up to third, ahead of Franco Morbidelli in third. After the first runs, it's Martin from Marquez.
Acosta is going again, he goes third as Marc Marquez then pushed him to fourth.
Jorge Martin on a strong lap, and he gets into the 1:28s for the first time this weekend, a 1:28.917 to go fastest.
Time attacks beginning now. Jack Miller goes third, and Pedro Acosta replaces him there soon after.
Almost no one on track right now as everyone prepares what for most riders is their first time attack.
Signs of life for Aprilia as Maverick Vinales' first time attack effort gets him up to fifth.
Acosta back in pit lane again, having not set a valid lap on his most recent run.
Pedro Acosta back out and on a fresh medium-compound rear tyre. Still 20 minutes to go in the session and not many following Rins onto the soft rear. Saying that Johann Zarco has just gone sixth-fastest.
Bagnaia lapping consistently in the mid-1:29s as he continues to focus on race pace with the same tyres he started the session with.
Alex Rins is the first of the time attackers, he gets himself up to fifth with his first hot lap.
KTM's lab bike has stopped on track. Pol Epsargaro has pulled off on towards turn four, not immediately obvious what the issue is.
Pedro Acosta scores his third crash of the day, this time at turn nine. He's up and ok.
Marc Marquez becomes the latest rider to run on at turn four. Rear tyre just picked up in braking and snapped when it touched back down.
There's a crash for Fabio Di Giannantonio, too, so not a good couple of minutes for VR46. Di Giannantonio crashed on the inside kerb at turn eight.
Saying that, Marco Bezzecchi's just crashed for the second time today, this time at turn 2b. He's up and walking, but unable to ride back to the pits.
Little bit of a mid-session lull here, with about half the field in pit lane and most of the riders on-track focusing on used tyres.